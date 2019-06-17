Head-on crash: woman dies after vehicle crosses road

Virginia State Police say a Rocky Mount woman who died in a car accident was not wearing a seat belt. Authorities say 64-year-old Dorothy Hall was driving east on Sontag Road Friday afternoon when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser that was going the opposite way.

NEWS RELEASE: – Virginia State Police Senior Trooper L.W. Monteith is investigating a motor vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday, (Jun 14) at 1:10 p.m. on Sontag Road, three tenths of a mile east of Route 632 in Franklin County. A 1993 Ford Tempo was traveling east on Sontag Road when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser which was traveling west.

The 1993 Ford was driven by Dorothy Jane Hall, 64, of Rocky Mount, Va. Ms. Hall was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene of the crash. There is no information on the occupant(s) of the 2002 Chrysler. The crash remains under investigation.