Hardy woman charged with meth, firearms counts

Published February 6, 2018 | By Web Staff

Frances Fisher

News release: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 59 year old Frances Marie Fisher on multiple charges. On 2/5/2018 at approximately 3:00 PM, investigators were conducting an investigation into a drug complaint at the Lake Inn  located at 45 Enterprise Ln. in Westlake. Investigators soon developed Ms. Fisher as a suspect. Further investigation revealed that  Fisher was in possession of Methamphetamine and a hand gun was recovered from Fisher. Fisher was charged with multiple counts and is currently being held at the Western Virginia Regional jail without bond.  This is an ongoing investigation.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook

Powered by WordPress and WordPress Theme created with Artisteer.