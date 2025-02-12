Halt Fentanyl Act heads to Senate as Virginia lawmakers push for crackdown Ian Price February 12, 2025 1 min read The HALT Fentanyl Act, which would permanently classify fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs, is now in the hands of the Senate. WFIR’s Ian Price has more from one local representative. Share: Continue Reading Previous: Carilion Clinic expands midwifery services Related Stories 1 min read Carilion Clinic expands midwifery services Denise Membreno February 12, 2025 1 min read Virginia Senator calls Tulsi Gabbard blatantly unqualified Denise Membreno February 12, 2025 2 min read Winter storm causes hundreds of crashes across Virginia, including Roanoke Valley Web Staff February 12, 2025