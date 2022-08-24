Hall family has building named for them at Virginia Western

He didn’t graduate from college and came from humble roots, yet Ed Hall went on to launch his commercial real estate firm Hall Associates Inc. and then became an ardent supporter of Virginia Western Community College, including as a member of its Educational Foundation. Now Ed Hall and his family has pledged more than one million dollars in gifts to VWCC. Yesterday he was honored when the Business Science Building was renamed as the Hall Family Center for Business Science. That donation and previous large gifts are earmarked for Virginia Western’s Permanent Endowment Fund, the Career Center and other student programs.