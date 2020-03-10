Habitat for Humanity to build townhomes in Blacksburg

| By

New River Valley Habitat for Humanity is planning to build seven new townhomes in downtown Blacksburg. The townhomes will have three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and all new appliances. The organization typically builds single unit homes, making this a unique project. An official says they were overwhelmed with support from people wanting to volunteer to help build the townhomes and already have everyone they need. To find out more ways to help Habitat for Humanity, check out their website.

Habitat’s Director of Outreach and Procurement, Kim Snider:

3-10 Blacksburg HFH Sound