Grocery tax could be partially repealed

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — On a bipartisan vote, a Virginia Senate committee has approved a compromise measure that would repeal part of the sales tax on groceries. The proposal doesn’t go as far as Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has called for — a full repeal of both the state and local portions of the tax. But it would end the 1% that the state collects and the .5% that funds transportation, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported late Thursday.

The measure that passed 13-2 would also exempt menstrual products from the sales tax. It wouldn’t repeal a 1% local option tax that goes to local governments. The measure needs to clear the Senate floor before it heads to the Republican-controlled House.