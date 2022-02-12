House fire on Wildwood Road

(Roanoke County, VA—February 12) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 to the 2100 block of Wildwood Road, in the Ft. Lewis area, for the report of a residential structure fire. Medic 92 (Ft. Lewis) could see heavy black smoke from a distance and marked it a working fire while responding. Upon arrival Units from Station 9 found a two-story wood frame home that was heavily involved in fire. The home was occupied by two adults at the time of the fire. Both of whom were able to evacuate safely without injury. The home is located in a steep, heavily wooded area. The structure fire did cause a small brush fire that was quickly contained. The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes. The home is a total loss. The occupants of the home will be displaced and will be staying with family. We appreciate the assistance of Salem Fire and EMS on this call. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause.