Griffith: Dem silence on Biden lays bare impeachment partisanship

Republican Congressman Morgan Griffith says the Democratic party’s presidential candidates have shown how purely partisan the House impeachment inquiry of President Trump is. None of Joe Biden’s rivals has called upon him to leave the race, and as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports, Griffith says it is Biden who should be investigated.

