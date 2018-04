Greenbrier Resort prepares for run, PGA, NFL and more

It’s a busy time ahead for one of the country’s best-known resorts that is about 90 minutes from Roanoke. Upcoming events at The Greenbrier include a half marathon, a PGA tour event, and an NFL team’s summer camp. More from WFIR’s Bob Clark:

