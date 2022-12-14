Gravel Adventure Field Guide for biking focuses on VA’s Blue Ridge

| By

Gravel bike riding has become more popular in recent years – riding on unpaved byways or National Park fire roads for example, a cross between paved roads and more strenuous mountain biking. Now a new “Gravel Adventure Field Guide” spotlighting 10 local routes are featured in a digital and print book that can be found at local bike shops and on the Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge website, where Kristine McCormack is VBR’s Outdoors Experiences Manager. She says the Gravel Adventure Field Guide publisher has focused on western venues; the Virginia’s Blue Ridge guide is its first on the east coast. There is a Gravel Adventure Field Guide “launch party” tomorrow from 5 to 7pm at Parkway Brewing Company, when hard copies of the guide will be available.

Gravel guide available here Dec. 15