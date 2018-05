Grandmother: Police could have prevented Keonte Johnson’s shooting death

It has been one week since a Salem man was fatally shot while celebrating his 23rd birthday. His grandmother says Roanoke County Police could have done more to prevent it by shutting down the loud noise when called to the Hollins-area home three hours earlier. But police say officers did advise the residents to take thing inside, keep the noise down, or end the gathering.

Click here for the GoFundMe page to help the family pay for Keonte’s funeral costs.