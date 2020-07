Grandin encouraging private rentals over next few months

Not only will the Grandin Theatre start showing classic movies every Friday in July, executive director Ian Fortier says they will also encourage more Roanokers to book the main auditorium for private movie showings. The Grandin Theatre Foundation earns much-needed revenue – as patrons get to support the historic theater while having a unique get-together. Fortier says they booked 15 private rentals last month; see the Grandin Theatre website for details.

