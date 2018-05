Gran Fondo bike rides coming to Botetourt County

“Gran Fondo” tranlates from Italian as “Big Ride” – and three big bike rides are coming to Botetourt County in October. More on an announcement made this morning from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

5-10 Gran Fondo Wrap#1-WEB

Also announced today: at next Thursday’s Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge annual meeting the executive director of the International Mountain Biking Association will appear, to make a “major announcement” – which could be the silver designation as a biking center that VBR has been working to secure.