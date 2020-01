GO Virginia Region 2 celebrates first group of grantees

GO Virginia Region 2 highlighted the accomplishments of 15 grant recipients who were awarded funding in 2019, this morning at Virginia Western’s STEM building. Grant funding from the GO Virginia public-private partnership is focused on talent, technology, entrepeneurship, and site development in Southwestern and Central Virginia. To date there have also been more than 200 business “engagements.” Ab Boxley is GO Virginia Region 2’s Vice Chair:

