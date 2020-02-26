Globetrotter brings anti-bullying message to school ahead of game

The Harlem Globetrotters bring their “Pushing the Limits” world tour to the Berglund Center on March 11th – but today player Zeus McClurkin was in town ahead of that to bring the “TEAM Up At School” anti-bullying program to Roanoke Catholic students. Team stands for Talk, Empathize, Ask and Mobilize – asking fellow students to get involved when they see someone being bullied. McClurkin also show off a few basketball tricks and promised the Globetrotters will attempt to set some new world records when they return next month.

