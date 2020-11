Gish Mill project in Vinton gets a boost

Governor Ralph Northam has announced Industrial Revitalization Fund awards for three towns including Vinton, totaling more than $1.4 million. The fund helps to leverage local and private resources to aid redevelopment of deteriorated structures, creating a catalyst for long-term employment opportunities. The Gish Mill Redevelopment Project in Vinton will receive almost 470-thousand dollars. Once completed the mixed-use project is expected to create 37 full- and part-time jobs.