Vinton man dies in crash last night

| By

(from Virginia State Police) Virginia State Police Trooper T.J. Sica is investigating a crash in Bedford County. The crash occurred Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:29 p.m. on Route 24 at Irene Drive. A tractor-trailer was stopped in the crossover on Route 24 to make a left turn onto Irene Drive, when it was struck in the rear by a 1994 Ford Econoline E150 van.

The driver of the van, Gerald W. Fairchild, 63, of Vinton, Va., died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.