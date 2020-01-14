Giles County man is “awestruck” after winning $100k lottery prize

NEWS RELEASE: When Charles Fraley, III, and his wife checked the winning numbers in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, the Narrows couple kept looking at one particular ticket number. It was their ticket! “We knew we had it locked up,” he said. Mr. Fraley had just become one of five $100,000 winners in the New Year’s Day drawing. He bought his winning ticket at Gobble Stop, located at 2771 Virginia Avenue in Narrows. When asked how it felt to discover he’d won such a large lottery prize, he said he is “awestruck.”

The other four $100,000 winning tickets were bought in Fredericksburg, Clear Brook, Midlothian and Arlington. Three tickets won the $1 million top prize. Those tickets were bought in Chesapeake, Arlington and Portsmouth. An additional 500 tickets each won $500.

Mr. Fraley, who is a retired circuit court clerk, said he hopes to make some home improvements with his winnings.

The Virginia Lottery is good fun for a great cause. Mr. Fraley lives in Giles County, which received more than $1.6 million in Lottery funds for K-12 public education in Fiscal Year 2019. For more information and a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page.