General Assembly starts advancing criminal justice proposals

The General Assembly’s Democratic majority has begun moving a number of criminal justice-related bills through the current special session. It begins in committee, and today, the Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Roanoke’s John Edwards, advanced several proposals for further consideration — including one that could create greater civilian oversight of police conduct in many localities. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

