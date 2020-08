Downtown Sidewalk Sale returns on Saturday

The Downtown Sidewalk Sale returns to Roanoke on Saturday from 10 to 5, with 24 retailers participating – and many offering special “deals” as well. To limit large congregation points Market Street will not be closed for the Sidewalk Sale this year; instead businesses will set up tables inside or right outside their stores, with sale items on display. Jamie Clark is with Downtown Roanoke Incorporated:

