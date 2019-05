Gas prices appear to have peaked after highest spring climb in eight years

Just in time for the summer travel season, it looks like gas prices have reached their peak and are likely to decline through June. It comes after the biggest year-to-date increases since 2011 as prices have climbed about 67 cents a gallon on average so far this year. WFIR’s Evan Jones looks ahead:

