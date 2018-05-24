Garrett: I will indeed seek second term this fall

| By

5th District Republican Congressman Tom Garrett says he will indeed be running re-election. Garrett says some recent frustrations with the federal government bureaucracy had led him to consider leaving Washington. Politico reported yesterday he was thinking about leaving after one term, but Garrett says there is plenty of work still ahead, and he intends to be a part of it.

05-25 Garrett–Longer-WEB

Garrett says he has been especially frustrated with the government’s lack of assistance to help former UVA women’s basketball coach Joanne Boyle permanently adopt a girl now six years old from Senegal. Boyle resigned from her position in efforts to complete the now years-long adoption process.