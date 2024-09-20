Funds to help veterans headed to Virginia

| By

According to the U-S Department of Veteran Affairs there were nearly 64-hundred veteran suicides from 2020 to 2021. This period saw the largest single year increase in veteran suicides. Veteran suicide is now the number two cause of death for veterans under the age of 45. And the V-A says the number is likely higher.

A law written by Virginia democratic U-S Senator Mark Warner is funneling 4 and a half million dollars to the Old Dominion to address this crisis. Warner says the law is named after Staff Sgt. Gordon Parker Foxx who was a sniper instructor at the U.S. Army Infantry School at Fort Benning, Georgia. He committed suicide at the age of 25. The Grant Program enables the V-A to provide resources toward community-based suicide prevention efforts to meet the needs of Veterans and their families.

The University of Alabama and Duke University research initiative Operation Deep Dive examined the deaths of service members in eight states, and found the number of veteran suicides is significantly higher than the V-A’s count. It concluded at least 40-44 veterans are taking their lives each day — a drastic difference from the V-A’s estimate of around 17 per day.

2

Virginia democratic U-S Senator Mark Warner says a law he wrote in 2020 is bringing million dollars to the state to address Veteran suicided. The Staff Sgt. Gordon Parker Foxx Suicide Prevention Grant Program enables the V-A to provide resources toward community-based suicide prevention efforts to meet the needs of Veterans and their families.

Sgt Foxx was a sniper instructor at the U.S. Army Infantry School at Fort Benning, Georgia. He committed suicide at the age of 25. According to the U-S Department of Veteran Affairs there were nearly 64-hundred veteran suicides from 2020 to 2021. This period saw the largest single year increase in veteran suicides. Veteran suicide is now the number two cause of death for veterans under the age of 45. The University of Alabama and Duke University research initiative Operation Deep Dive examined the deaths of service members in eight states, and found the number of veteran suicides is significantly higher than the V-A’s count. It concluded at least 40 to-44 veterans are taking their lives each day – a drastic difference from the V-A’s estimate of around 17 per day.

=————————-