Free meals back for kids over the summer break

The USDA Summer Food Service Program and Roanoke Parks and Recreation are providing meals over the summer to school age children. WFIR Intern Reporter Alex Powell has more:

Meals will be provided, on a first come, first serve basis, at the sites and times (Monday–Friday weekly) as follows:

Indian Rock Village June 21-August 12, 2022, 12:00-1:00 p.m.

(2034 Indian Village Lane)

Jamestown Place June 21-August 12, 2022, 12:00-1:00 p.m.

(1533 Pike Lane)

Landsdowne Park June 21-August 12, 2022, 12:00-1:00 p.m.

(2624 Salem Turnpike)

In addition, meals will be served at the following closed enrolled sites; meal service at these sites is limited to children enrolled in the program:

Apple Ridge Farm June 27-August 4, 2022,

(Rt. 796, Copper Hill Rd.) 8:00-9:00 a.m.,12:00-1:00 p.m.

Eureka Recreation Center June 21-August 12, 2022,

(1529 Carroll Ave.) 8:00-9:00 a.m., 12:00-1:00 p.m.

Grandin Court Center June 21-August 12, 2022,

(2621 Barham Rd.) 8:00-9:00 a.m., 12:00-1:00 p.m.

Preston Park Center June 21-August 12, 2022,

(3137 Preston Ave.) 8:00-9:00 a.m., 12:00-1:00 p.m.