Free Instruments for Christmas

| By

The Feel Good Tour is looking for good homes for their instruments. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports the nonprofit wants to make sure any child can get music for Christmas.

The 9th annual Music for Chistmas gives free instruments to children who cannot afford them. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno tells us The Feel Good Tour warehouse is open for holiday shopping.

https://www.facebook.com/TheFeelGoodTour/

liberty1street@gmail.com