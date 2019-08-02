Free admission to Taubman now offered to families receiving SNAP benefits

A national program that has made its way to the Taubman Museum of Art in downtown Roanoke – Museums for All – kicked off yesterday. It allows those receiving food assistance SNAP benefits to have free admission to the hands-on Art Venture creativity center and special ticketed exhibitions at the Taubman. The Taubman galleries are normally free admission except for the special ticketed exhibitions; the next one of those is “Pop Power from Warhol to Koons,” that opens September 27. Cindy Petersen is the museum’s executive director:

