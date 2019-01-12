Franklin County Sheriffs office arrest wanted person

On 1/3/19, members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit began an investigation in to a wanted subject that was posing as an “escort” on social media. Investigators established communication with the subject and arranged for a meeting. Investigators made contact with Tabitha Danielle Amos [of Wirtz] who was currently wanted on outstanding charges [including possession of a controlled substance, felony endangerment] . Amos was arrested on the outstanding charges and is currently being held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail without bond. The case is currently under investigation and additional charges may be pending.