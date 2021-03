Franklin County Navy vet gets new free roof

| By

An 8-year former US Navy Veteran near Rocky Mount is getting a new roof on his house today – for free – in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County and Vinton Roofing. The Navy vet, who did not want his name used, said he spent part of his two tours in the mountains of Afghanistan fighting the Taliban. Vinton Roofing and Owens Corning’s “Deployment Project” picked up the 12-thousand tab for his new roof: