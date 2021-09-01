Franklin County Ag fair postponed

(from Franklin County) The County will postpone the 2021 Franklin County Agricultural Fair out of an abundance of caution due to rising COVID-19 cases in the community and region which is of specific concern for attendees, volunteers, and staff working the event. Prior to this decision discussions were had with local and regional health officials, the County Board of Supervisors, fair vendors, and those volunteering for the event.

Given the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases within Franklin County and the expected continued spike in infections over the next few weeks, the Franklin County Agricultural Fair cannot be held in a manner that ensures the safety of the expected 7,000-8,000 people, event staff, and volunteers that participate in the fair each year. The Franklin County Agricultural Fair unavoidably positions both attendees and volunteers/staff in close proximity to one another which poses an increased threat of virus transmission.