Four injured, driver charged with DUI in Botetourt crash

FROM VIRGINIA STATE POLICE: A crash occurred on Catawba Road, in the 12000 block, at 2:36 a.m. this morning. It was a single vehicle crash involving a 2013 Toyota; there were four individuals in the vehicle and several were injured. All four originally fled the scene on foot. One 18 year old female returned to the scene to obtain medical attention. A police k-9 was used to track the other occupants, which were located in another vehicle.

The 2013 Toyota was traveling south on Catawba Road, when the vehicle attempted to negotiate a left hand curve traveling too fast. The vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, overturned several times; coming to rest in the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Nolasco D. Martinez, 21, of Roanoke, VA. Martinez was wearing his seatbelt and was injured. There were three passengers in the Toyota, two 18 year old females, and one 17 year old male, they all were wearing their seatbelts. All the occupants were transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received in the crash.

The driver was charged with DUI and several other charges. More charges are pending after consulting with the Botetourt County Commonwealth’s Attorney.