Former VA Gov McAuliffe not running for President in 2020.

| By

Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe announced last night he will not run for President of the United States in 2020 and will instead focus on helping Democrats in the upcoming state and national elections. McAuliffe told Chris Cuomo last night that he ” had been courted by state Democrats and he would be going home to work like a dog to make sure Virginia is blue.” McAuliffe also spoke about the difficulty of breaking into a current field of 20 candidates and how he believes he can make a difference in Virginia.