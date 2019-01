Former UVA football coach George Welsh passes away

| By

Long time UVA football coach George Welsh has died at age 85. Family members says Welsh passed away on Wednesday. He coached the Cavaliers from 1982 to 2000, compiling a 134-86 and 3 record. Welsh was inducted into the College Hall of Fame in 2004. WFIR’s Greg Roberts covered UVA during the Welsh era as a sports reporter and anchor.

1-4 Greg for Web-WEB