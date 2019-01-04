Traffic stop leads to arrest on meth charge

From the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: On 12/27/18, a deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Brown Hill Rd. in the Ferrum community of Franklin County. A subsequent search of the vehicle located a plastic Ziploc bag containing a crystalline substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 32-year-old Bobby Christopher Perdue. Mr. Perdue was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance and released on a $5,000.00 secured bond.