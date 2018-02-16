Former Salem Red Sox player went to Florida school where mass shooting occurred

Former Salem Red Sox baseball player Anthony Rizzo is now a star with the Chicago Cubs – but he hasn’t forgotten his roots. Rizzo attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida – where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting on Wednesday. Last night he came home to speak at a candlelight vigil. WPEC-TV was there to record the moment. Rizzo told those at the vigil that “the entire country” was grieving along with those in Parkland. He also said “something has to change” before another community suffers the same fate.

