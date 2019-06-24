Former All-State building cuts ribbon as Metis Plaza

| By

The former All-State Building in southwest Roanoke County on Electric Road held its formal Grand Reopening this morning. Metis Plaza is owned by Metis Holdings, which offers insurance and risk management services. They occupy about 63,000 square feet in the building, with 5 other tenants also leasing space. About 50,000 square feet is still available for lease in the 180,000 square foot facility, which All-State opened in 1970. On site is a fitness studio open to the public and a health-food cafe that is available to all tenants. Metis spent around nine million dollars to purchase and renovate the hilltop building. Jill Loope is director of economic development for Roanoke County:

6-24 Metis for Web