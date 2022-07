FloydFest on the move for 2023

| By

A lineup that includes headliners like Melissa Etheridge, Trampled by Turtles and Old Crow Medicine Show isn’t the only notable aspect when FloydFest 2022 “Heartbeat” launches a week from Wednesday – its also the last hurrah for the music and outdoors festival at its current location. Details from WFIR’s Gene Marrano: