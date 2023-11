Second wave of performers announced for FloydFest 2024

Announcing the SECOND ROUND of lineup additions, with many more on the ‘Horizon, according to the FloydFest staff. Remaining tickets are on sale now and are expected to sell out soon, with 70 percent of ticket holders from the canceled 2023 event rolling them over to 2024.

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead • Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers • Jupiter & Okwess • The Nude Party • Eggy • Neighbor • Hogs lop String Band • The Commonheart • Sam Burchfield & The Scoundrels • Colby T. Helms & The Virginia Creepers • Empire Strikes Brass • The Tree of Forgiveness Band – A Tribute to John Prine