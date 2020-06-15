FloydFest 2021 announces Avett Brothers as a headliner

Published June 15, 2020 | By Gene Marrano

FloydFest 2020 was scheduled for next month but was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. Today Across the Way Productions has announced one of the headliners for FloydFest 2021 “Odyssey” – the Avett Brothers. The Avett Brothers first played at FloydFest 15 years ago; Kris Hodges says they will announce another headliner about once a month and some of the groups that had been booked for this year will be back in 2021. Hodges is co-founder of the two-decade old music and outdoor festival – he says most of those with tickets for this year’s FloydFest intends to be back on the mountain next summer from July 21 through the 25:

6-15 Hodges for Web

