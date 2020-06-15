FloydFest 2021 announces Avett Brothers as a headliner

FloydFest 2020 was scheduled for next month but was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. Today Across the Way Productions has announced one of the headliners for FloydFest 2021 “Odyssey” – the Avett Brothers. The Avett Brothers first played at FloydFest 15 years ago; Kris Hodges says they will announce another headliner about once a month and some of the groups that had been booked for this year will be back in 2021. Hodges is co-founder of the two-decade old music and outdoor festival – he says most of those with tickets for this year’s FloydFest intends to be back on the mountain next summer from July 21 through the 25:

