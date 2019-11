FloydFest 2020 tickets on sale; initial lineup announced

Tickets and camping passes went on sale this morning at 9-am for FloydFest 2020, with the theme “Vision Quest.” Its a takeoff in part on 20-20 as a term for ideal vision. Among the early performers announced for FloydFest 2020 next July are Grace Potter, Andy Frasco & the UN, 2019 On the Rise “people’s choice” winner Downtown Abby & The Echoes – and rapper Ceelo Green. See FloydFest.com for more information on ticketing. John McBroom is the CEO for Across-the-Way Productions:

