FloydFest 18 enjoys good weather, big crowds

FloydFest “Wild” 18 is in the books. The past weekend’s music and outdoor festival included complete sellouts on Friday and Saturday. John McBroom is the Chief Financial Officer for Across the Way Productions. The weather turned out to be a non-factor. McBroom also played on stage with his group “Blue Mule” – the 15th year they’ve performed at FloydFest.

