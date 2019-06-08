Flood advisory issued for Roanoke River valley

The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for... Roanoke County in west central Virginia... The City of Salem in west central Virginia... Northeastern Floyd County in southwestern Virginia... The City of Roanoke in west central Virginia... Franklin County in west central Virginia... Eastern Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia... * Until 1145 AM EDT * At 744 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain which will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area. Rainfall has ranged from 2 to 5 inches over the past 24 hours across parts of the Advisory area with up to 2 or more inches in the past 3 hours across portions of eastern Floyd, western Franklin and southwest Roanoke counties. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Roanoke... Blacksburg... Salem... Christiansburg... and Vinton. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area over the next 3 to 6 hours. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.