Flash Flood Warning for parts of Roanoke region

The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southwestern Roanoke County in west central Virginia... Northeastern Floyd County in southwestern Virginia... Western Franklin County in west central Virginia... East central Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia... * Until 300 PM EDT * At 906 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches in the past 24 hours have been estimated with up to 2.5 inches falling in the past 6 hours across parts of western Franklin and eastern Floyd counties. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Copper Hill... Bent Mountain... Shawsville... Ferrum... and Endicott. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches in the next few hours are possible in the warned area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.