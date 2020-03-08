First two presumptive Coronavirus cases in Virginia are reported

(From VDH) The first presumptive positive case in Virginia is a Marine Base Corps Quantico resident who is at Fort Belvoir. The second individual is a resident of the City of Fairfax in their 80s who traveled on a similar Nile River cruise as other positive coronavirus (COVID-19) patients. The patient began to develop symptoms of respiratory illness on February 28, was hospitalized on March 5, and remains in stable condition. Health officials will provide more information on these case investigations and what is being done to identify and monitor other close contacts and protect the health of Virginians. The Virginia Department of Health will hold a news conference at 1pm to provide a status report.

Governor Northam and Cabinet officials have been briefed. Officials at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital and the Virginia Department of Health are working cooperatively, according to longstanding public health protocols. The teams are in regular and close communication with federal, state, local, and private sector partners.

Public health officials caution that evidence has not been seen of COVID-19 spreading in Virginia and said the risk is low. Public health officials remind people in Virginia and on military installations to take precautions:

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

• Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.