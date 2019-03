First the Short family home burns; now a nearby one does

Less than one month after fire destroyed the former Short family home in Henry County, flames erupted today at another home just a short distance away. Firefighters from several companies are battling the blaze in the Oak Level area of Henry County, and that is likely to impact traffic along US 220 in the immediate area. The Short family home is the one where Jennifer Short and her parents lived before all three were murdered in 2002, killings that have never been solved.