First Lady, AG in Roanoke for It Only Takes One launch

“It Only Takes One” pill to get addicted. That’s the prevention message that First Lady Suzanne Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares brought to Roanoke today. Miyares mentioned how among metro areas — Roanoke has been hit hardest by overdose deaths per capita. We will have more about the “It Only Takes One” campaign tomorrow morning during the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News from 6 to 9am.