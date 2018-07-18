Fire in Vinton today draws multiple agencies

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in the 100 block of Poplar Street in Vinton around 1 this afternoon – where they found smoke and flames coming from a single-story home. A juvenile and three dogs got out safely and will stay elsewhere locally. Two adults were not home at the time. The fire was declared under control in about 30 minutes. The damage is estimated at $60,000 and smoking materials were determined to be the cause. Several county squads and Roanoke City crews responded.