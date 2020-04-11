Fire in southwest Roanoke County displaces family

(Roanoke County Fire and Rescue release) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at about 11:15am today to the 6600 block of Sugar Ridge Drive in the Cave Spring area for the report of a residential structure fire. First arriving crews found heavy smoke coming from the roof and attic of a two story wood frame structure. There was no one home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The displaced family will be staying with neighbors.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled that this fire was accidental in nature and was caused by combustible material to close to a heat source. Two adults are displaced. Damage estimates are $40,000.