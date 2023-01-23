Fire in Salem destroys commercial building

| By

The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a commercial structure fire at 17 7th St. early this

morning at approximately 2:30 a.m. One large commercial property, the former home of McClung

Lumber Company, was destroyed, and one adjacent building sustained minor damage. No one was in

either building at the time of the fire and there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The first units arrived within seven minutes of receiving the call and found the main structure fully

engulfed in flames with fire spreading to the building next door. The Incident Commander immediately

requested assistance from the Roanoke Fire & EMS Department and firefighters began an exterior attack

on both buildings. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire in the adjacent building quickly and limit any damage to the building and its contents. It took approximately one hour to bring the entire fire under control, and crews remained on the scene for several hours performing an extensive overhaul of the site.

The fire remains under investigation by the Salem Fire Marshal’s Office and there is no damage estimate