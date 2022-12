Fire in Mount Pleasant area of Roanoke County

| By

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded last night around 7pm in the 5100 block of Yellow Mountain Road, in the Mount Pleasant area, for the report of a residential structure fire. Crews found fire and smoke from a mobile home. It was under control in 30 minutes. The mobile home was not occupied at the time. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office estimates the damages at $50,000 and reports that the fire is still under investigation.