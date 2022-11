This morning at 3:13 am, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 400 block of Bullitt Ave SE for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found flames showing in an abandoned residence. The fire took about an hour to get under control because it had spread throughout the structure prior to the arrival of Fire-EMS personnel. No one was found in the structure. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.